A House candidate from Clay County, Missouri, won the Republican primary after espousing views that “Hitler was right.”
Last Saturday, I attended a Bat Mitzvah where a police car was parked at the entrance of the synagogue, and an armed officer greeted attendees at the door along with the rabbi. I did not need to ask why. During the service, I had ample time to think about the relationship between those two things.
What kind of country have we become when the very religious freedoms this country was founded upon are threatened by a small but vocal and potentially violent minority?
What kind of people would vote for that monster? What kind of hate does one have in his heart to threaten a synagogue full of people who are a threat to nothing and no one?
If the quote is true — “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing” — then what are we to do?
The Republican Party has disavowed him, but what of the voters who pulled the lever? Part of the blame lies in our freedom of speech on social media that did not exist 20 years ago.
I know that these people have always been there, hiding in the dark where such vermin have always hidden. But the president has made it possible for them to walk in the light when he said after Charlottesville, “There are some very fine people on both sides.”
Mr. President, there is no such thing as a “fine” neo-Nazi. Clay County, Missouri, you have disgraced yourselves, your state, our country and the world. Friends and neighbors, we cannot tolerate bigotry and hate. Please stand up to it wherever you encounter it.
Diane Rice
Bidwell Circle
Charleston