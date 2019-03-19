That was a wonderful front-page article in the March 17 Post and Courier. Stephen White presents facts. As a second-generation Irish-American, I would like to add that St. Patrick’s Day became a staple of American holidays because of our history as a nation of immigrants and our capacity to accept hyphenated identities.
Whereas a Frenchman is foremost a Frenchman, and the same could be said of an Englishman, revelry around one’s heritage was embraced as a part of being American, rather than setting oneself apart from it.
It was in this sense that Irish-Americans found an assertion of their identity that celebrated all aspects of who they came to be. Nana (Delia Corbet) from Carna and Grandpa (Coleman) from Calliwfeenish lived it in me.
