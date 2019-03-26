I believe that we have a misunderstanding over a few comments recently published in your paper.
The St. Patrick’s Day Parade was indeed a wonderful event, perhaps one of the biggest in Charleston for many years. It was a celebration of St. Patrick’s Day and all that the holiday represents.
We are quite proud of the fact that the parade begins and ends at two Charleston landmarks: St. Patrick’s Church and The Cathedral of St. John the Baptist.
The parade is, in fact, sponsored by the Charleston St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee, a 501(c)(3) organization affiliated with the Ancient Order of Hibernians.
We are honored to have the Knights of Columbus Council No. 704 and the S.C. Irish Historical Society as our seed sponsors. Over the years we have been fortunate enough to add many more sponsors as evidenced by the growth of our annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade Book.
With the hard work and dedication of our parade committee and many volunteers, we are honored to sponsor a great parade each St. Patrick’s Day with hopes of sharing our Irish Heritage with the entire Charleston community.
Bill Hart
President
Msgr. J. L. Manning Division 1
Ancient Order of Hibernians
Pierview Street
Daniel Island