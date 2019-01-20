There is a lot of concern about actions in Muslim nations in the Mideast and the spread of terrorism around the world. I’m referring to the internecine killings between Sunni and Shia that are destroying the fabric of their societies.
Non-Muslims ask why can’t they talk through their religious difference, like Catholics and Protestants, Orthodox and Reform Jews, and other religious sects who live peaceably among each other? Why are they not exploring other avenues to settle their differences?
I have never heard a coherent explanation for this extremist mentality, though I’ve heard that Islam is a peaceful religion.
I believe that it would behoove Muslim countries to offer other religious persuasions an opportunity to live peacefully within their confines and the freedom to worship as they choose.
Surely, they are not concerned about the conversion of their populace. After all, we are all inculcated during our formative years into our religions, and it is rare for anyone to willingly convert into a different tradition.
Yes, in the past there have been forced conversions, but that is unlikely to take hold in the 21st century. Someone should begin a conversation about ending this madness for the sake of Muslims and the rest of the world.
Ian Kay
