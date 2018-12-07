A wonderful new event was born in our city recently. Deborah Anderson began a quest to promote love through our community by recognizing 18 individuals who quietly but effectively make a difference.
The Spotlight Awards created by Ms. Anderson and her family was an event filled with love and hope for the future. The backgrounds of those “angels in our community” reaffirmed the great things that quietly make Charleston better. As a consequence of the event, more of these angels got a chance to meet one another and work together.
I want to thank Ms. Anderson for allowing me to participate and meet some of the amazing people serving others in the name of love. God uses ordinary people to do extraordinary things.
While her heart may not be ordinary, Ms. Anderson and The Spot 47 have provided inspiration to those who give their time, talents and treasure and to those who want to do more.
David Miller
Kushiwah Creek Court
Charleston