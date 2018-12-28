It was Dec. 23. My wife and I were watching the news about all the problems in Washington.
Suddenly, we heard a noise outside and then the doorbell rang.
I arose to see what was the matter. At our door were children of various ages who started singing “Frosty the Snowman.”
They sounded so great and they took our minds off the doom and gloom of Washington, the stock market and all the problems here at home and abroad.
I emailed our friends here in Legend Oaks, as well as a dear friend who just lost his wife and is with family up North, about these seasonal singers.
One of our neighbors emailed back and said the singers also brightened their evening. Our friend said
he heard singers up North, too.
We just want to thank
those kids and their accompanying mom for bringing back a piece of Christmas that I remember as a child.
Maria Mongillo
Trebor Street
Summerville