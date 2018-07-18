I read with interest the July 16 article about the proposed Mother Emanuel Nine Memorial planned for the eastern grounds of the church on Calhoun Street.
The memorial designed by a New York architect will be a fitting and proper tribute to the nine parishioners who perished in 2015 and also honor those who survived and their families.
I agree the memorial will stand to remind the world “that love is stronger than hate” as Mayor John Tecklenburg stated at the Sunday morning service.
My only question is why didn’t the Memorial Committee select a Charleston architect for the design? The Holy City is blessed with many well-known and highly respected architects who could design a distinctive memorial fitting for such an important undertaking.
I am sure we will all be proud of the finished product. It would have been special and appropriate for a Charleston architect to design such an important tribute to our local citizens being remembered.
Charles Thompson Jr.
Colony Drive
Charleston