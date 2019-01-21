Kudos to our senator, Tim Scott, but he faces a Sisyphean task. He will need a permanent column in newspapers to apologize for the fairly persistent stream of racist, bigoted and misogynistic statements by GOP leaders and their spokespeople.
In his recent column, “Why are Republicans accused of racism?” he lamented the GOP’s silence in response to Steve King’s latest offensive comments. But Scott will need a much larger teaspoon to empty this ocean.
Will he chastise Arizona Rep. Paul Gossar for saying “Dreamers” are largely criminals? New York’s Peter King’s reference to “Japs” and comparing NFL players kneeling to a Nazi salute?
What about Fox News’ Tucker Carlson declaring that immigrants make the U.S. dirty and working women destroy families? Public hanging references by Mississippi’s Cindy Hyde-Smith? The president tweeting racist material by Pat Buchanan?
Sen. Scott will be a busy man if he alone is to tackle the GOP’s racist statements.
