“Those who fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it” is a quote used by Winston Churchill in an address to the House of Commons in 1948. He slightly paraphrased George Santayana in that speech, which came at the end of World War II. We would be well served to heed these words in light of recent legislation passed in New York and proposed in Virginia in which abortions can be carried out almost up until birth. This is premeditated murder.
Adolf Hitler, the face of evil, came to power in Nazi Germany in 1933. He wasted little time in surrounding himself with degenerate men who carried out genocide and infanticide. Less than a century has passed and we are facing state-sponsored murder in America. This is unconscionable and an affront to humanity.
We must speak out against such immorality or be condemned ourselves. Martin Niemoller, a German Lutheran minister, wrote the following: “First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out — because I was not a socialist. Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out — because I was not a trade unionist. Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out —because I was not a Jew. Then they came for me — and there was no one left to speak for me.”
David Richardson, M.D.
Waring Street
Summerville