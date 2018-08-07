I would like to challenge conservatives to respond to negative editorials and letters to the editor criticizing our president and his administration. Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) is surely alive and well in Charleston.
The people who write these editorials and opinions must think that death by a thousand cuts will deter our president or his constituents. Their unfounded derogatory comments only strengthen his base and encourage others to believe in him. Conservatives need to stand up to these insults with truths such as job growth (3.7 million jobs added), record unemployment (less than 4 percent), lower taxes, a record GDP (4.1 percent), bringing money back to America ($400 million), and standing up for America abroad. You may not like Trump’s methods, but you should like his results.
When I pick up The Post and Courier and read a negative headline about Trump or his administration and then see that it was written by someone at The Washington Post, I just turn the page.
I thought South Carolina was a conservative state. You would never know it from the newspaper.
We are the silent majority, but we don’t have to be. Speak up.
Bill Goff
Wando Landing Street
Daniel Island