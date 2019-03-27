I recently went to a local business. While there, a man came in. When he spoke, I could tell that English was not his first language. The owner spoke to the man gruffly.
When the man left, the owner came back and grumbled something about “speak English.” I replied that the United States did not have a national language.
As a speaker of two other languages, I know it’s hard to learn another language and often non-native speakers have an accent.
Afterward I thought long and hard about what is going on in this country. How many times have I seen someone scream “speak English”? Not only is this rude, it shows a lack of understanding.
I taught English as a second language for many years, and we had a new teacher institute every year. I would arrive speaking a language other than English, read an easy story in that language and give a multiple choice test in the language.
Several new teachers would come up to me and say how much they learned in that lesson.
I would like to volunteer my services to speak to those who do not understand this issue. I can address misconceptions and hope to give a clearer, kinder understanding of those coming to our country whose first language is not English.
Any takers?
Amelia Crosby
Clayton Drive
Charleston