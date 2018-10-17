After a little more than three years as commanding officer of Space and Naval Warfare (SPAWAR) Systems Center (SSC) Atlantic, I pass the mantle of leadership to Capt. Wesley Sanders today in a traditional Navy change-of-command ceremony. In these past 1,113 days the SSC Atlantic team has continued to demonstrate not only exceptional dedication to our mission but also a genuine passion for delivering information warfare capability to our warfighters.
We’ve made a difference in the Lowcountry defense establishment and increased our engagement with industry partners through the Charleston Defense Contractors Association, Small Business Industry Outreach Initiative, technical exchanges and industry days.
We made a difference in attracting students to science, technology, engineering and math careers our nation needs through our STEM Outreach program. We made a difference in our communities through Adopt-a-Highway, Habitat for Humanity, the Combined Federal Campaign, blood drives, Feds Feed Families, Toys for Tots and Day of Caring, and more than 1,000 other engagements.
I want to give a special thanks to Col. Adams and the Joint Base Charleston team. To all who shared in our collective vision to make Charleston a joint logistics, transportation and engineering hub with multi-mission warfighter support: As I end this tour and my active-duty naval career, I have unbounded pride in our mission, teamwork and unity of effort.
This was my third tour at SSC Atlantic, and my family and I always looked forward to returning to Charleston. Now, like so many other transitioning service members, we will make Charleston our permanent home.
The respect for service members, families and retirees, and the hospitality and patriotism we see every day in the Lowcountry speak highly of a culture and community that we will continue to contribute to.
Please accept my sincerest “thank you” for your tremendous support of SSC Atlantic during my tenure as commanding officer. It has been an honor and privilege to serve you and serve with you.
Scott Heller
Captain, U.S. Navy
Outgoing Commanding Officer
SPAWAR Systems Center Atlantic
Innovation Drive
North Charleston