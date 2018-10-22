The latest caravan of migrants is approaching our border with Mexico. President Trump hinted at deploying the military to protect the border.
I agree with using our military to keep illegal immigrants and drugs out of our country.
There are presently 15 military bases in Texas alone. In California there are four. Rather than waiting for Congress to fund “The Wall,” why not just relocate some of these bases along the border? The soldiers can perform training exercises as they now do, only it would be right in the face of Mexico.
Amphibious units could do drills on the Rio Grande. Flight training would scare the heck out of anyone thinking about crossing illegally. Perhaps then Mexico would wake up and realize the more people they let pass through their country on the way to ours will not be leaving Mexico.
The projected cost of the wall is in the billions. Relocating four or five bases couldn’t possibly cost more and likely could be done in a reasonable amount of time.
Jack O’Sullivan
Old Brickyard Road
Mount Pleasant