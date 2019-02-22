It’s not enough that we have continuous bickering between Republicans and Democrats, making progress on solving real problems nearly impossible. Now we find that powerful people in Washington, D.C., would use their power to erase the results of an election. Worse yet, the people reputedly involved are from the highest levels of the FBI and Justice Department, organizations we count on to protect and defend us.
Until recently I’ve thought people believing in such conspiracies to be paranoid, but it’s clear that some of the power brokers in Washington would bring this country to a constitutional crisis rather than accept the results of an election. These people need to be identified and rooted from their positions.
I see letters in The Post Courier ranting about President Donald Trump and his actions. These people need to lighten up and accept that he will be in office for at least two more years and, hopefully, there’s nothing they can do about it until the next election.
Our continuing bickering serves only to encourage the cabal to attempt to find ways to change control of this country. Both parties need to find ways to work together for improvement rather than placing roadblocks in front of each other.
Remember, this country belongs to us and not to the professional politicians and bureaucrats in Washington. I doubt that they see it that way.
Robert Holzel
Chrismill Lane
Mount Pleasant