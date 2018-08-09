Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren’s claim that more government control of the economy will help grow America has made their buzzword, “democratic socialism,” the mother of all oxymorons.
There is no socialist country in the world that has come close to the economic success of America’s 240-year-old free enterprise system.
To quote an old Mediterranean saying: “You may dress the shepherd in silk, but he will still smell of the goat.” Dressing the term “socialism” with a pretty prefix still gives off the noxious odor of government control.
Sens. Sanders and Warren maintain that their progressive approach will greatly benefit the middle class. The 1 percent of the population whom they hate also happen to be owners or investors in businesses responsible for millions of middle-class jobs.
Recent news that the nation’s economic growth rate of 4.1 percent surpassed the past four years of growth even though the past administration said the economy would not exceed 2.5 percent growth. Current job growth due to tax reform and deregulation by Congress and the Trump administration is compelling proof that a free-enterprise system is far superior to any socialist government.
Carroll Player
Rosewood Drive
Florence