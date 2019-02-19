OK, conservatives. It’s time to go to school. Socialism is not the same as a social democracy. Socialism is when the means of production, distribution and exchange are owned and regulated by the community as a whole.
A social democracy strives to promote social justice within the framework of a liberal capitalist economy. The United States is a social democracy, albeit not a very good one. Don’t believe me? Well then, give up your Social Security and Medicare, stop using public roads, public schools, public hospitals and libraries. Don’t rely on publicly funded police and fire departments and forget about having a military. Don’t use publicly subsidized transportation or airports or bus and train stations.
Like it or not, you live in a social democracy, but not one that recognizes the need for universal health care or the value of having a well-educated population, or the humanity of helping the poor and downtrodden. Yes, you live in a social democracy, and we need to make it a better one.
