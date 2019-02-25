Much has been written about socialism recently, and I suspect more will be forthcoming. The septuagenarian from Vermont, Bernie Sanders, is an avowed socialist. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is the new darling of the left and a socialist. Others, too numerous to name, have climbed aboard this train bound to destroy the capitalist system that has served us well.
The liberal left wants to bring more governmental intrusion into our lives. Each increase in the bureaucratic control of education, medicine, finance and business threatens the very existence of our individual freedoms.
One only need look at the chaos in Venezuela to see that socialism does not work. This just happens to be the latest example of multiple failures. A socialist system discourages entrepreneurship and invention, which have been the bedrock of the American ideal. Take away man’s incentive and eventually there is loss of self-worth.
It is fallacious to insist that only through collectivism, with centralized control of all our affairs, can justice, equity and fairness be achieved. Nothing is free, although the liberal left would have us believe differently. Their agenda is nothing less than a redistribution of wealth. Capitalists are the enemy.
We would do well to remember the aphorism, “government that governs least governs best.”
David Richardson, M.D.
Waring Street
Summerville