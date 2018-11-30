Why are we obsessed with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s finances? A Washington Post columnist asked that question in the Commentary section of the Nov. 24 edition. Let me answer.
She and her finances are under scrutiny because she is an admitted socialist. She has openly advocated for two socialist policies: free health care for all and free college education for all.
There is no such thing as “free” anything. When questioned, she has no idea how much these programs would cost and no idea how to pay for them.
Someone somewhere has to pay for them, typically through higher taxes.
Does anyone wonder why migrant caravans aren’t heading for Venezuela, that socialist haven Ocasio-Cortez so admires?
Does anyone see caravans forming here and heading to Venezuela? Maybe Ocasio-Cortez and some of her Hollywood friends should go there.
I just saw that actress Alyssa Milano set up a fund to help caravan migrants called “Five for Families.” Why wouldn’t she and her Hollywood friends raise funds to help millions of people waiting to immigrate legally?
Lawyers and ACLU advocates have rushed to the border to provide “free” legal services to caravan migrants, but those waiting to legally immigrate have to pay their own way. The news media should do its job and find out who is paying these lawyers and the ACLU.
The whole process and the reporting on it has been unfair to people who have applied to move here legally, filling out paperwork, paying multiple fees and, in my case, waiting over 10 years.
Paul Jinks
Omni Boulevard
Mount Pleasant