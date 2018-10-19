A lot has been written recently about socialism, and even some of our politicians are identifying as socialists. My take is that a little socialism, like a little knowledge, is a dangerous thing.
American culture is defined by those who shaped our country. Their rugged individualism, creativity, self-reliance, generosity, love of competition, risk-taking and success-oriented nature made this country unique and great.
Who could argue that socialism in theory doesn’t sound good? Everyone gets free health care, free college, free internet, great roads, guaranteed housing, free transportation and a guaranteed livable annual salary, and no one goes hungry. These are the promises.
But if socialism is so great, how come it doesn’t work? Do you like advancement based only on seniority, or on merit? Do you like huge bureaucracies or efficient market systems? Do you like competition where the best win, or do you want everyone to get a participation award no matter how ineffectual they are? Do you like massive government spending and suffocating taxes, or do you like less government intrusion, lower taxes and an opportunity to succeed based on your own initiative?
Socialism suppresses individuality and motivation. Though we’re all born equal, the capitalist view is one of equality of opportunity, and the socialist view is that all are entitled to an equal share of the pie. The rub is in the premise of socialism, that the individual is there to support the state. The capitalist view is the state is there to support the individual. Take a little socialism if you will. I think it’s dangerous, and I’ll take free market capitalism every time.
Jamie Gough
Camp Road
Charleston