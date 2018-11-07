Ed Buckley’s Nov. 4 column again proves that our local commentators beat the pants off of those affiliated with The Washington Post and The New York Times.
As concerns his commentary: Social media is a two-edged sword; it can be used as an instrument for evil or good. Those seeking to do evil identify themselves through its use.
The problem lies in identifying those who present a real danger to society as opposed to the many who are just blowing smoke. There are many organizations devoted to determining who is most likely to buy a particular product, and these could prove valuable in determining who is most susceptible to acting out their vile thoughts.
I suggest the federal government sponsor a competition with a sizable reward for an algorithm that could identify those most likely to commit crimes so that detailed surveillance could be concentrated on those individuals.
William H. Kastner
Furman Drive
Charleston