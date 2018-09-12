Colin Kaepernick claims he gave up everything for his stand for social justice. He refused to stand for our national anthem but has no problem signing on as Nike’s spokesman when most of its factories are in Third World countries.
Nike has more than a million workers and has most of its factories in Asia, including Vietnam, where the average worker makes less than a dollar an hour.
I find it very interesting that Nike refuses to publicly say how much they pay workers in these sweatshops.
Kaepernick made $11.9 million in 2016. Maybe he should donate his spokesman salary to Nike workers. That would make a bigger statement for social justice.
Elizabeth Masiowski
Greeley Road
Mount Pleasant