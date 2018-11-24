In the spirit of a teaching moment, I am writing to comment on the caption for a photo on the front of the Nov. 11 Business Section. It states “snow covers palms in the Charleston area last January.”
Those beautiful snow-covered plants are not palms. They are commonly called sago palms, but that is a misnomer as they are only very distantly related to palms.
Palms are angiosperms (flowering plants), whereas sagos are cycads, a more ancient lineage of nonflowering seed plants. These cycads are poisonous to animals, including humans.
James Carew
Emeritus professor
of Geology
College of Charleston
Charleston