In the spirit of a teaching moment, I am writing to comment on the caption for a photo on the front of the Nov. 11 Business Section. It states “snow covers palms in the Charleston area last January.”

Those beautiful snow-covered plants are not palms. They are commonly called sago palms, but that is a misnomer as they are only very distantly related to palms.

Palms are angiosperms (flowering plants), whereas sagos are cycads, a more ancient lineage of nonflowering seed plants. These cycads are poisonous to animals, including humans.

James Carew

Emeritus professor

of Geology

College of Charleston

Dogwood Road

Charleston