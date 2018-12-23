I have never smoked tobacco or marijuana, so an objective comment is in order. The Dec. 19 Post and Courier contained an article outlining the U.S. Surgeon General’s warning that vaping or using e-cigarettes is a dangerous threat to teens and a path to nicotine addiction. The statements are true and reasonable.
At the same time, there is a growing movement to legalize marijuana in many states, with the whole of Canada now allowing recreational marijuana.
Are we missing something? The contaminants from smoking marijuana can never be classified as healthy for the lungs.
Time will tell if the decisions are healthy and prudent or the road to perdition.
Robert Savin, M.D.
Johns Island