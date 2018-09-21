Mount Pleasant says no to small businesses. I have owned my small business in Mount Pleasant for over 35 years. With the recent announcement of the Peach Orchard Plaza being turned into a self-storage building, there goes any chance for small businesses to afford anything in Mount Pleasant.
Rents are out of control, and spaces are nowhere to be found.
I agree that Peach Orchard Plaza needs a face-lift, having been there for 25 years, fighting a leaky roof and construction problems. Unfortunately, it was the only place with reasonable rent.
Where do we go from here? I guess the internet and Big Box stores are taking over our town.
It seems like the Alan Jackson song rings true: “Nobody Cares about the Little Man.” And especially Mount Pleasant.
Joe Wilson
Johnnie Dodds Boulevard
Mount Pleasant