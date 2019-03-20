Education in today’s world is a slippery slope. As a parent, you want the best for your child in a comfortable environment of learning and enlightenment. The question is, who is responsible? Teachers get raw students and have to develop a relationship with them to teach what they learned in years of classroom training. But the students are as different as apples and oranges.
Teachers spend many weeks assessing their students’ abilities, which is a tough job for anyone. Education and discipline should start at home, but many parents send their kids to school and say, “Here, you teach them.”
On Monday, I saw people disrupt a school board meeting by demanding better education. We have great educators, but it is the parents who are to blame.
