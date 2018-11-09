The recent Georgia Tech Alumni Magazine included an interview with former U.S. Sen. Sam Nunn of Georgia, a Democrat who held a seat for 24 years. He was the chairman of the Armed Service Committee. He went to Georgia Tech and played basketball. A humble man, he described himself as being short and slow.
As a former congressional staff member, I remember meetings when Nunn and I would find ourselves talking about the upcoming basketball season.
The article was focused on the Nuclear Threat Initiative, or NTI, founded by Nunn and former Republican Sen. Richard Lugar of Indiana. The goal is to ultimately rid the world of weapons of mass destruction.
In the article, Nunn reflected on his public service. “If you want a real sustainable solution to anything in this country then or today, you have to include both parties, both Democrats and Republicans, in the process. Thinking back, there isn’t a single piece of legislation I ever passed in the Senate that didn’t include a Republican partner. We need that mindset again.”
Election Day has passed. Let’s hope that those who won congressional seats will work to get things done by partnering with those across the aisle. Let’s end the mud-slinging that has created the slippery slope our nation is on.
Jim Watkins
Wyndham Road
Pawleys Island