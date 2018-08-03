While I can understand the “What, me worry?” attitude of Charlestonians who are weirdly proud that their families no longer own slaves, their defensiveness reveals an underlying disquiet and acknowledgment that the beautiful city we all live in was built largely on the backs of enslaved Africans.
I am very proud to live in a city where Mayor John Tecklenburg and other civic leaders attempt to reconcile the past. In Charleston, the past, both good and bad, is always in your face. In Boston, the city I came from, which brands itself as the birthplace of liberty, there is scant recognition of the fortunes in sugar and cotton trading that funded many of the beautiful brownstone mansions and well-endowed institutions like Harvard. The hypocrisy of it all is as thick as rum molasses.
In any event, these gestures of remembrance and acknowledgment are fine, but they fail to address the fact that part of our population whose unpaid labor went into building the foundations of our country is still mired in poverty and suffering from the scourges of poverty, lousy schools and excessive imprisonment. They also suffer from red-lining by financial institutions and gerrymandering by politicians.
Slavery is a legacy that all Americans, not just Charlestonians, have to come to terms with. Speeches and op-eds are fine, but funding schools and jobs programs and prison reform would be better. Also, every building in the United States built with slave-labor fortunes, whether in Charleston or Boston or elsewhere, should have the name of the original family on them lest their guilt-free descendants forget to whom they owe their good fortune.
Michael Keating
Wappoo Drive
Charleston