Recently I have been disappointed at what I perceive to be a decided bias demonstrated by The Post and Courier against Katie Arrington: The flurry of letters denouncing her that have been printed, the columns condemning her, the slanted “news” stories with snarky asides that cast aspersions on her.
The fact is that Katie Arrington is far and away the kind of person who should be representing us in Congress. She is intelligent, energetic, gutsy and supports President Donald Trump in his continuing efforts to make America great again.
You have printed a number of items regarding the endorsements that her opponent has received from several area mayors. What about the endorsements of Katie Arrington by a large number of area sheriffs? Why have we not seen stories about that? It seems to me that physical security is of a far greater priority to constituents of the 1st Congressional District of South Carolina than are some theoretical questions without immediate impact on us.
Here is the bottom line for voters in deciding their choice: Do you favor the Democratic Socialist agenda, or do you believe that we are far better off in a capitalist system? Do you want to see Nancy Pelosi as speaker of the House again? Do you want to see President Trump succeed, or do you want to send someone to Washington who will join other Democrats in throwing garbage at the president, regardless of how it damages the United States?
Katie Arrington has the character and the policies that we need.
Stuart Kaufman
Old Course Lane
Mount Pleasant