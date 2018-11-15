Regarding Schuyler Kropf’s Nov. 11 assessment of Joe Cunningham’s victory (Congratulations, Joe Cunningham: Now you’re a marked man), kudos and well done. But I believe the article omitted an obvious candidate who could bring the district back to Republican representation: Joe Cunningham.
Should Nancy Pelosi regain the House speakership and should Joe be true to his position of not supporting her, then his best move is to switch parties. Prognosis: Unlikely, thus Joe’s spin starts now. I hope The Post and Courier and the grumpy, traitorous Republican officials keep count.
Regarding Katie Arrington’s unpleasant, whiney concession speech (and borrowing from Tom Petty), even the losers get it right sometimes. Though her campaign was far from stellar, Mark Sanford cost her the election plain and simple.
Regarding “silent” Mark, maybe it’s time for him to switch parties as well, seeing how his inaction helped the Democratic Party regain the House leadership; or perchance, consider a walk in the woods to help clear his mind on party loyalty vs. personal ego. There’s a trail that begins in Georgia and ends in Maine. Check it out.
Howie Herbert
Lazy River Drive
Charleston