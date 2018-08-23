How hypocritical Sen. Lindsey Graham and Rep. Trey Gowdy have become. During President Barack Obama’s tenure as president, they were constant critics of our former president’s policies, actions and regard for administrative procedure. Presently, with Donald Trump as president, our senator and congressman have become complicit in their silence regarding Trump’s unilateral use of executive orders over proper administrative and constitutional procedures.
Of great significance to both are the personal attacks on our intelligence officers and Department of Justice staff members. It has become obvious over the past two weeks that President Trump is bleeding both of upper echelon members knowledgeable about Russia’s involvement in our electoral process.
More appalling is President Trump’s action toward former CIA Director John Brennan. With more than 30 years of experience in the FBI, National Intelligence and the CIA, he has valuable information to share with members of the intelligence community. After Mr. Brennan spoke out against President Trump for comments made at the Helsinki conference, the president revoked Mr. Brennan’s security classification without going through proper administrative procedures.
Sen. Graham and Rep. Gowdy should be reminded of a Mark Twain quote: “Loyalty to the Nation all the time, loyalty to the Government when it deserves it.” Mr. Brennan has given most of his life to the service of our nation and has served with loyalty, valor and distinction. President Trump’s government at present fails to deserve such loyalty. The senator and congressman should be spending more effort defending a loyal patriot and focusing on preventing crises resulting from the actions of this administration.
Daniel Fifis
