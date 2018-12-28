Kathleen Parker’s Dec. 24 column captures the pall cast over Christmas for Americans who love this country. Federal employees, many of whom live paycheck to paycheck, will have their
holidays limited and filled with anxiety, as they must show up to work without
being paid. Scrooged, as it were.
There was a deal passed unanimously in the Senate that Vice President Mike Pence assured Republicans President Trump would sign to keep the government open for at least two more weeks — until Trump listened to Rush Limbaugh on the radio, apparently.
So he caved on the deal as he is wont to do. This is why our allies don’t trust him, and Democrats are leery of working with him. A deal today, a radio or TV show tomorrow, and then no deal. Just like what happened when there was a bipartisan DACA bill that included his beloved wall.
The rest of us should be anxious as well. This is to be a time of peace and goodwill. The “What would Jesus Do?” crowd knows the savior would not be in favor of leaving allies who fought by our side to die because of an abrupt and ill-advised withdrawal of troops from Syria announced by tweet. Due to Trump’s reckless folly, for the first time in history, a secretary of defense resigned in protest. Many say
he is the canary in the coal mine, and the worse is yet to come.
Gen. Mattis agreed to stay on two months to ensure a smooth transition. Trump and press secretary Sarah Sanders stated what a great idea that was. That is, until Trump again watched TV and heard the content of the resignation letter that he apparently didn’t bother to read. So now, another tweetstorm smearing Gen. Mattis, whom everyone reveres, and the transition time is cut to a week. “You can’t quit! You’re fired.”
As Sen. Bob Corker said, the day care center now is without supervision. Heaven help us all.
Elaine Tanay
Scalybark Road
Summerville