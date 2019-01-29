An ABC News-Washington Post poll showed a majority of Americans blame President Donald Trump and the Republican Party for causing the government shutdown. That is because most print and broadcast media are feeding the public a steady diet of articles and broadcasts blaming the shutdown on Trump’s request for funding a wall along the Mexico border.
The time-tested principle of impartiality in reporting has drowned in the tsunami of liberal bias and Trump hatred that saturates the media.
How about this? The shutdown was caused by the Democrats’ stubborn refusal to provide funding for a border wall that will curtail the influx of illegal immigrants and stem the deadly tide of drug and sex trafficking that threatens the security and economic stability of the United States.
Although most media report only one point of view, there is another valid side to the story.
BILL WALKER
Marshall Boulevard
Sullivan’s Island