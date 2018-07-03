This Fourth of July, please remember it’s not about all the hot dogs, hamburgers, ribs or beer you can consume but our flag and what it stands for. Remember the veteran men and women of the military and law enforcement who have kept our freedoms intact so we can live our lives without fear from terrorism and aggression.
Many have paid the ultimate price. If they hadn’t succeeded in their missions, we could be living in a third-world country today. So if you have an American flag, remember to fly it with pride on this day and everyday.
Barry Gossett
Spring Creek Road
North Charleston