No one can argue with fiscal due diligence and responsible allocation of federal, state and local monies, but the decision by Sen. Leatherman, chairman of the Joint Bond Review Committee, to “create an unheard of special panel to review its finances” should raise some eyebrows as to the reasons why.
Committee members didn’t seem to have any problem issuing bonds, to be repaid by the SPA, for the $330 million Leatherman Terminal Port Access Road, none of which will be used to make improvements to I-26 or adjoining roads that will be even more congested by shipping container traffic. The junction at Cosgrove Avenue, completed in 1969, is already a nightmare during morning and afternoon rush hours. Add one stalled car or accident to the mix and there’s gridlock. Now, imagine what it’s going to be like when trucks are added.
I have heard for years that I-26 is a federal highway and thus the federal goverment’s responsibility to make improvements. Frankly, I and many others aren’t buying that excuse anymore, especially after spending $330 million on a port access road, not to mention the millions wasted on the Leatherman Terminal design/construction debacle.
Charleston area residents and taxpayers deserve better than what we’re getting and completely support you and other elected officials in doing all that’s necessary to make this happen.
Larry Ladue
Wespanee Drive
Charleston