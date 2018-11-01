There has never been a better day than today for us to show solidarity with our fellow human beings. And we don’t need the government’s help to do it.
Take bagels to work, say hello to a stranger, let someone go ahead of you in the grocery store line, wave to the parking lot attendant, or tell a harried receptionist in a busy medical office to have a good day. Ask someone, “What can I do to help you today?”
Any of these are good places to start turning around a negative atmosphere. Send a donation to a house of worship that is different from yours, or help immigrants improve their English language skills if you want to get more involved.
To paraphrase Dylan Thomas’ poem, “Do not go gentle into that good night”: We need to rage against any access to automatic weapons; rage against dictators so unimaginably cruel that their country’s citizens are forced to face death to escape to other countries; and rage against any spoken or written words that objectify or bully individuals.
I will not be defined by grossly inept leaders who fan divisive flames that separate us from our brothers and sisters with whom we share this planet.
Hayden D. Shook
Regatta Road
Charleston