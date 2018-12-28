According to the Dec. 23 article, “Thousands of women leave SC for abortions,” Holly Gatling, the executive director of South Carolina Citizens for Life who favors restricting abortion laws in South Carolina, says women getting abortions are merely “claiming” to be from South Carolina.
I’m asked to give health care providers my driver’s license for everything including eye exams at Costco and physical therapy appointments that aren’t covered by health insurance. If health insurance is involved, they take photographs of both my insurance card and driver’s license.
I find it nearly impossible to believe someone can get in a facility administering abortions and surgeries without confirming her identity, especially because doctors who administer the procedure are often targeted by conservative groups and usually require heightened security.
Let’s give common sense the dominant voice: If women are showing identification that says they are from South Carolina, then they are, indeed, from South Carolina. Suggesting forgery is merely a way to enhance confusion and denial. I would favor lawmakers establishing the number of South Carolinians seeking abortions, then attempt to find out where and why educational and medical needs are deficient.
Catherine Cooper
Smith Street
Charleston