I would like to disagree with The Associated Press writer’s commentary about the Super Bowl halftime show in the Feb. 4 Post and Courier. More than “needing magic,” the show was a total disaster and a violation of football protocol. However, the issue is not only the problem with the show, which was terrible for at least the reasons cited in the review. It is a major problem of the NFL.
How can the league allow a halftime show that is longer than a halftime of the game? Both the attendees of the game and the viewers of the broadcast are there to watch football, not attend an extended concert. Also, the teams should be allowed only the length of time allowed for regular games.
If the league wants to promote a concert, it should be free to do so before the game, after the game or even on another date, but the game, ultimately the highlight and culmination of the season, should be played as a football game, subject to all of the rules and regulations.
If anyone starts an online petition for the NFL to present the Super Bowl as a “football game,” please let me know. I will be the first to sign it.
Gary Davis
Riverland Terrace
Charleston