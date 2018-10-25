There is vehement opposition to changes in the short-term rental ordinance. Our neighborhood experienced what a dramatic effect this issue can have.
A former neighbor reaped thousands with short-term rentals while trying to stay below the radar, with wild parties, etc.
The whistle was blown after a big party with a catering truck, noise, refuse and a joyride taken on a golf cart.
The fabric of Charleston, composed of convivial neighbors, history and distinctive architecture, can quickly unravel with short-term renters occupying homes without the homeowner present. They create noise, trash and parking problems.
Neighborhoods need to remain bastions of civility with a vested interest in what goes on next door.
Shannon Gillespie
Zig Zag Alley
Charleston