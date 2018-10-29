Four hours of torture — that defined the Oct. 23 City Council meeting. The effort by certain members to upend the new short-term rental ordinance was an insult.
That new STR ordinance as passed by City Council had exhaustive public input, review and debate by the Short-Term Rental Task Force that was appointed by City Council. The citizen task force worked for nearly a year to forge consensus.
The Planning Commission debated this draft ordinance, and City Council entertained extensive public comment throughout the process. A neighborhood consortium of nine peninsula neighborhoods reached a consensus in support of the draft ordinance.
First experiences with the new ordinance, with only two months of enforcement, are all positive. The ordinance is working and should be allowed time to be fully implemented prior to making any changes.
This attempt by certain council members to gut the ordinance is an affront to the public process and the neighborhoods that have been clear about their objectives.
We cannot allow our city government to be influenced by out-of-state interests and national platforms that only see financial gains in Charleston. We need our city government to protect all of us from being overrun by tourism.
Joan H. Hazelton
Limehouse Street
Charleston