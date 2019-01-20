My husband and I enjoy going out to eat on Saturday nights. We go early and often call ahead to avoid long wait times. However, we have noticed most restaurants don’t have adequate staff to serve customers until 6 p.m. There are empty tables in a third of the restaurant, yet the wait time is 45 minutes or more.
At 5:15 p.m. recently, we were told by the hostess that everything was at a standstill until more staff arrived. But the lobby was full, and people were waiting outside.
This doesn’t make sense to me. It seems management does not want to pay staff to arrive before 6 p.m., even though Saturday is the busiest night of the week for people to eat out and often the day when people eat earlier because they are not hindered by work.
I hope restaurants will rethink their policies, especially on Saturdays, and have adequate staff in place early enough to serve their customers.
Traci Zerbst
Eagle Landing Boulevard
Hanahan