I am writing regarding the Feb. 11 Post and Courier article about whether school shooting drills traumatize students.
In my family, verbal reminders, practicing what to do in case of an emergency and relating sometimes heart-rending but factual examples of being unprepared are valuable.
Very few, if any, events are as traumatic as a person full of hatred bursting in on a peaceful setting to murder people in cold blood. It is a nightmare for any parent or any person who loves another.
Preparing my children for worst-case scenarios is one of my parental responsibilities in the world we live in today. These lessons (or sermons as my grandmother called them) are given in a spirit of love and concern and do not include “brow beating.” When schools provide this preparation, they should of course communicate with parents, which perhaps was the issue in the news story.
Like fire and tornado drills, shooting drills are necessary for the safety of everyone. Moreover, in the case of shooting drills, the preparation involves evaluating building security, assessing efforts to integrate disaffected or “loner” students and building a healthy solidarity for safety across ages, grade levels and social groups.
Hayden D. Shook
Regatta Road
Charleston