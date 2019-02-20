Several months ago I wrote a letter to the editor concerning the Army Corps of Engineers’ planned renourishment of Crab Bank with 666,000 cubic yards of dredge material and the town of Mount Pleasant’s commissioning of a study by the marine engineering firm ATM Inc. to evaluate the impact of the Crab Bank plan on Shem Creek.
ATM Inc., one of the world’s leading private marine consultants, having performed extensive work from the Caribbean to Dubai, completed its study and presented it to the town. It recommends placing the dredge material on Crab Bank 1,000 feet to the southeast of the Corps’ planned pumping site.
This is actually the area where Crab Bank was first created by the placement of dredge material in the 1950s. This shift to the southeast would serve to slow the northerly migration of Crab Bank and the resultant silting-in of the entrance to Shem Creek and Hog Island Channel, which is between Patriots Point and the north end of Crab Bank.
In addition to the ATM study, the Corps has been conducting its own study of the long-term effects of placing this much dredge material into this shallow area near Shem Creek.
The Corps told the town that the results of this study would be presented at a meeting between the Corps and the town on Feb. 25. The main supporters of the renourishment of Crab Bank have decided to wait until after this meeting to express their opinion on the ATM study.
I believe the ATM study and its recommendation to shift the Crab Bank dumping site to the southeast is based on solid facts and the lessons of history. Shifting the project to the southeast would be a wise move for the continued viability of Shem Creek and Hog Island Channel, and failing to do so would only serve to put these waterways at risk of filling in unnecessarily.
The goal of the renourishment of Crab Bank is to allow the birds that nest there to flourish and return to the numbers we have seen in the past. We wholeheartedly support the renourishment of Crab Bank, but in a manner that protects our commercial fishing fleet, other commercial interests and the recreational boaters who enjoy the natural beauty of Shem Creek.
We call on all interested parties to come together and do what is in the best interest of the wildlife and all of us who love Shem Creek. This can definitely be a win–win situation for all concerned.
Jimmy Bagwell
Chairman
Save Shem Creek Corp.
Vincent Drive
Mount Pleasant