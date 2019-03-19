I was perplexed after reading the March 17 article, “Above the Law: SC sheriffs fly first class, bully employees and line their pockets with taxpayer money.”
The article describes various illegal acts committed by various South Carolina sheriffs over an almost 40-year period.
For some reason, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott’s name appears almost a dozen times in the article. The writers never explicitly assert that Sheriff Lott is among the state sheriffs who “ fly first class, bully employees and line their pockets with taxpayer money.” In fact, the article does not present any evidence that Sheriff Lott has ever done anything that is illegal or inappropriate.
The meatiest accusation, it would seem, is that the sheriff “has a penchant for steakhouses” simply because he regularly takes his deputies to such places for a well-deserved, morale-building meal.
Sheriff Lott is a well-respected and very effective Richland County public servant who is completely undeserving of your paper’s baseless insinuations.
Walter Rolandi, Ph.D.
Rutledge Hill Road
Columbia