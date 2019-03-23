I commend The Post and Courier for the coverage of issues with sheriffs in South Carolina. The coverage further illustrates why this archaic system needs to be changed. The chief county law enforcement official should be a law enforcement professional, not an elected politician.
County Council should have the authority to hire a qualified professional chief of county police, who would answer to the council in the same way the heads of other county agencies answer to the council. Such chiefs should be recruited nationally from the ranks of experienced law enforcement leaders in the same way cities recruit their chiefs of police. It is past time the Legislature should change the law to bring county police agencies into the 21st century.
Dan Knapp
Farmfield Avenue
Charleston