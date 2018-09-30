We have seen all the Joe Cunningham ads for Congress. But one thing I noticed is there is no mention of the main issues that are important to people: the economy, illegal immigration, lower taxes, homeland security and better health care, especially for veterans.
The economy is soaring. Countries are pouring money into the United States. There are hiring signs everywhere because of full employment. Wages are increasing. College graduates can now find good jobs. The GDP is over 4 percent. The Dow is at an all-time high and 401(k)s are surging. The average family of four will save $2,700 on taxes.
The reason Cunningham’s ads don’t mention any of this is because he and the Democrats have nothing to offer unless it’s higher taxes
We need to continue these benefits by electing Katie Arrington. She will fight for us here in South Carolina and she’s prepared.
Paul Bergamini
Wando View Lane
Mount Pleasant