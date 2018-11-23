In response to the Nov. 16 Post and Courier editorial, you fail to address cyclists’ equal responsibility to “Share the Road.”
While I sympathize with the families of those who have lost their lives in vehicular accidents over the years, many of the cyclists around Charleston fail to adequately respect vehicles for which the roads were created.
As a former cyclist myself, I witness almost daily bicyclists disregarding red lights, riding against traffic, riding in packs, which prevents automobiles from passing safely, or riders blowing through stop signs at 20 mph.
After recently witnessing this last offense and nearly colliding with the cyclist, the rider had the nerve to make an obscene gesture and shout obscenities despite being at fault.
Sharing the road is a two-way street.
Charles Claus
Royall Avenue
Mount Pleasant