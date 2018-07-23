I loved, loved, loved Norris Burke’s column Sunday, July 22. We are probably about the same age as he and his wife. I guess it is the same old adage — stop and smell the roses. It truly is being thankful for all the gifts you have accumulated in your life, not just the material things but your actual physical life.
We are in the throws of downsizing and and to let go of all your “treasures” has been hard. However, when you read and hear the news about the people who have lost loved ones (the Duck boat tragedy and a police officer and an innocent bystander, just drinking her coffee in her sunroom on a Sunday morning) shot in an instant, you have to stop and realize when we have each other, nothing else matters. My only wish is that the generations behind us would learn these lessons a lot sooner than we have.
Stop and say “ I love you” to your loved ones and friends and actually to even those you don’t know (it may be the only beautiful words they have heard in a long time) and especially pray and be thankful more often for all the gifts you do have.
Thank you, Mr. Burke for a beautiful reminder.
Lue Cheverie
Hopeman Lane
Mount Pleasant