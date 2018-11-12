I found it disturbing that Dorchester County was the only agency willing to help the town of Hollywood. But that was only because it had signed a contract with a developer to supply sewer and water service, which will cost millions of dollars.
Development needs to be controlled because municipalities and counties lack the resources and manpower for infrastructure.
Originally, municipal and county codes were written to favor development to increase the housing market.
These codes are minimal at best and are being ignored by new development. This is apparent based on the sewer issues, flooding because of poor drainage design, and code and regulation violations. The developers’ attitude is that it is easier to ask for forgiveness than permission.
These problems directly correlate to fire safety, public health and property damage. When the violations are obvious and no agency (i.e. town, county, state and fire marshal) will step up and confront the developer, we will be reading more articles like “Hollywood sewer spill was years in the making.”
Richard Hettler
Berberis Lane
Ravenel