Bishop Gladstone Adams and Bishop Mark Lawrence are men of great faith and strong beliefs. They have both manifested their positions in the years of lawsuits inside the courtrooms and without. Both have outstanding and dedicated lawyers. However, they and their churches are tired of lawsuits and hope for an acceptable settlement of this divorce.
There is one.
A few years ago, the attorney for the Episcopal Church in South Carolina, Tom Tisdale, one of Charleston's most respected lawyers, proposed a "Written Offer Settlement" (dated June 1, 2015) with "Permissive Authority" of The Episcopal Church (USA). At that time, the results of the legal case was unknown and the "Offer" was not responded to.
The letter offer basically proposed a solution whereby the "Breakaway Diocese" would keep its church buildings, their preachers, and their parish houses. The Episcopal Church would get all other assets, including Camp St. Christopher. All-in-all, a fair settlement where "nobody is happy." Therefore, a fair compromise.
Both sides are in mediation to try to settle the case. I hope and pray that Bishop Lawrence would accept the "Tisdale Solution" as presented.
And that The Episcopal Church would stand by its offer as presented.
Prayerfully, let's settle this lawsuit and continue to go about God's work.
Ed Pendarvis
(Member, St. Philips Church)
Savannah Highway
Charleston