The Oct. 23 letter by Maj. Ralph Stoney Bates was absolutely spot on concerning the unfathomable hostility by a small minority of Mount Pleasant town leaders toward the Medal of Honor Museum. The height restrictions I can understand. However, when the architect submitted a scaled-down version that had the approval of the vast majority of Mount Pleasant residents, they still find nebulous excuses to oppose it.
I agree with Mr. Bates that residents should be allowed to vote on the latest proposal. Failing that, is there a petition to effectively make our voices heard? I am not confident that our mayor will listen to individual calls or emails.
There will be only one real Medal of Honor Museum for the entire United States. We should feel privileged to be considered for having it built in Mount Pleasant. It is not “development.” It should be an impressive place to honor the bravest of our brave military heroes.
Using the logic of Mayor Will Haynie and Councilman Joe Bustos, the heavily military Yorktown complex itself is already “out of character” with the rest of Mount Pleasant. However, its history makes it a perfect location for the Medal of Honor Museum. The added tourist dollars it would bring are only icing on the cake. If Haynie, Bustos and the other “amigo” sabotage this valuable opportunity for us, they should be held accountable at election time.
W. Carlos Smith
S. Plaza Court
Mount Pleasant